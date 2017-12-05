Snow on the Wolds

Last week’s snow flurry gave rise to some lovely wintry pictures.

This delightful image was captured in the Wolds by Louise Fairburn as she tended her Risby Flock of Lincoln Longwool sheep.

They certainly look cosy in their sheepskin coats.

Thanks Louise for sharing your picture with us.

Did any of our other readers get any snowy snaps? Or maybe you have another type of seasonal image to share?

Email your photos to dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk .