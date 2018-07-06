Snap shot of a garden for Rotary comp entry

As part of this year’s Open Gardens event, on Saturday August 4 Market Rasen Rotary Club is organising a photographic competition.

The subject is ‘A Photograph of a Garden’ and entries need to be submitted by August 1.

The cost is £5 per competition entry and you can enter as many photographs as you wish.

Entrants are asked to provide two copies for each entry - one for sale by consent and one for judging.

There is a £50 prize for the winner and a £25 for second place.

For an entry form, email neilrtaylor54@gmail.com or call 01673 842861