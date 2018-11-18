Skies light up for Caistor Lions funds

The annual bonfire and fireworks event in Caistor proved to be another success, with an estimated three to four thousand people going along to enjoy the occasion.

Speaking at last week’s town council meeting, Coun Martin Sizer thanked the council on behalf of his fellow lions for their contribution to the event.

Coun Sizer added: “The event went very smoothly and, after expenses, it is anticipated to have proceeds of around £4,500 to go to charities.”

The Lions Club is going from strength to strength and now has over 50 members.

Photo by David Riddall