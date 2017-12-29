Skegness students take aim for new challenge

It is not unusual to hear of schools being given targets to hit, but at one Skegness school that practice has taken on a literal significance for a group of pupils.

That is because some 18 children at Skegness Grammar School have been working with the Lincolnshire Small-bore Rifle Association in a series of sessions dedicated to the sport of shooting.

The association has been granted £6,000 in funding by Sport England to work with schools across the county to deliver the National Small-Bore Rifle Association’s Marksman’s Badge in Target Shooting, as well as run bell target shooting in five pubs in a pilot area, and purchase equipment.

The school sessions have covered such areas as the law, breathing, sighting, and parts of the rifle, as well as practical experience of target shooting over 10 metres.

The association has its own portable range, and due to a sponsorship from Edgar Brothers firearms and ammunition wholesaler through the Market Rasen-based Forrest Lodge Guns it has had rifles for each pupil to use while on the six-week course. Without this support, it would not have been able to run the project or support the development of new clubs, it says.

County development officer Dave Carter said: “The response has been fantastic and we have found that the project has engaged pupils not normally involved with sport and the pupils are very talented especially as this is the first time many have tried the target shooting.

“I am also grateful for the help that (Skegness’) G&T Hunting and Outdoor for the help they have given to the club and this project.”

Anyone who is interested in trying the sport, is invited to visit the Lincolnshire Small-Bore Rifle Associations website at www.lsra.co.uk where details can be found for the Skegness club.