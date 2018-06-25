Skate park to open in July

An opening date for the long-awaited Market Rasen skate park has been confirmed.

Market Rasen deputy Mayor Steve Bunney said skate park supplier Evolution will begin installing the equipment on Wednesday, July 11 and finish on Wednesday, July 18, when the facilities will be open to the public.

Coun Bunney said the company would do the work earlier if possible, but that this was not likely.

The town council was forced to halt work at the site back in February when excessive rain resulted in the land becoming too wet.

The council’s skate park project team - Coun Bunney and Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth - helped to raise the £85,000 needed to complete the popular project - and have been keen for the works to start.

Coun Bunney said: “Thanks to all those people who have waited for this longer than we anticipated.”

A ‘skate jam’ has now been arranged for Saturday, September 8.

This will see professional skaters showing off their skills.

More details will be released over the summer.