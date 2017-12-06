Six fire crews tackle blaze at house in Usselby

Fire crews from Market Rasen, Caistor, Binbrook, Lincoln North, Humberside and Louth were called to a fire at a property in Usselby last night (Tuesday).

Crews were called to the scene in Caistor Road at around 8.04pm and used three jets, two hose reels and two breathing apparatus while tackling the fire - which caused serious damage to roof, first floor, and 75 per cent of ground floor of detached house.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire was caused by a spark from the chimney, and that the detached house was in the process of being renovated.

Fire officers were due to re-visit this morning to ensure the site is safe.

The family all got out of the building safely, and nobody was injured.