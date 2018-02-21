Six dwellings at former site of Rasen business

The conversion of a former retail building in the centre of Market Rasen into housing have been approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Documents on West Lindsey District Council website reveal that the applicant, Mr R Clark of Peter Rhodes Ltd, is going to change the use of a vacant retail premises and existing flat, with partial demolition, alterations and extension to form six dwellings.

The building in question, 1 Oxford Street, used to be the former premises of Peter Rhodes Ltd, which has now relocated to 21 Oxford Street.

According to details in the application, there will be three additional car parking spaces allocated, making six in total.

Although there is already a flat on the first floor, the application includes six two-storey flats, five with two-bedrooms and one with three-bedrooms.

The ground floor of each flat will include kitchen, hall/cloak, living room, dining room and WC, with three also including a utility room.

The two bed and three bed flats will also have eight-metre long private garden areas to rear adjoining the courtyard areas.

One objection was submitted by Coun Thomas Smith (Rasen Ward), in regards to issues of entering and leaving the proposed site.

In a letter to West Lindsey District Council, Coun Smith said: “I respectfully draw highways and the planning officer’s attention to the ongoing highway issues that would occur when entering and exiting from the proposed site on a road that is already over capacity, as has been previously stated by Lincolnshire County Council highways.”

The Highways and Archaeological departments at Lincolnshire County Council raised no objections to the application.