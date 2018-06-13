Site secured for new Rasen leisure centre

Exciting plans to build a multi-million pound leisure centre in Market Rasen have taken a step closer after West Lindsey District Council secured a site for development.

The new facility will be built on land in Gainsborough Road, between Market Rasen Primary School and The Limes Country House hotel.

The leisure centre site EMN-181106-134157001

The new centre - part of a £6.3 million investment in leisure by the council - will have a 3G pitch, fitness suite, dance suite, sports hall and changing facilities.

Ward councillor for Market Rasen Coun John McNeill said he was delighted to see the plans progressing well.

He said “I am delighted that we can share this news with our residents as we have now agreed the heads of terms for the purchase of the land in the town.

“We are working on the designs of the new leisure facility now and we cannot wait to show you them once they are complete.

“We recognise that health and wellbeing is important and this new facility will go a long way to supporting people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“It will be complemented by our new outreach leisure service, which will see activities taken out across the district, making it easier for people to be active without having to join a leisure centre.”

The new leisure centre, set to be managed by Everyone Active, is part of a wider investment in leisure provision across the district.

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “I am delighted to hear the news that land has been purchased and it is in the right place.

“The investment in the dry leisure facility really supports the town councils vision for the next three years and beyond.

“Not only will it create new jobs but it will be a great community asset. It also says to us that West Lindsey is confident in the area by this investment.”

West Lindsey District Council is currently working on designs for the new facility with a view to submitting a planning application later in the year.

It is hoped the new facility will be operational by summer 2020.