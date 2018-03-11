Sisters reach out to grandma’s friends for hospice support

Three sisters are getting ready to run the London Marathon for St Barnabas in memory of their Grandma

This April, Emma, Rebecca and Katie Seddon will be taking on the challenge of running their first London Marathon to raise money in memory of their grandma, Eileen Seddon.

Gearing up to take on the London Mareathon are Emma, Rebecca and Katie Seddon

Although the three sisters all live and work outside Lincolnshire, they are coming together in an attempt to raise more than £6,000 which will be split between St Barnabas Hospice and Hospice UK.

Rebecca said: “Our Grandma was really fond of St Barnabas and despite the nature of her stay, loved the Hospice itself and the staff working there.

“They were always so kind and caring to both Gran and the whole family too. They were so great that her health actually improved whilst being in the Hospice.

“Seeing first-hand the care and service they can provide for those who truly need it inspired us to challenge ourselves and raise money for both charities.”

Eileen was diagnosed with non hodgkins lymphoma and spent several months being cared for by St Barnabas Hospice before she died on 18th November 2017.

Rebecca continued: “Grandma was a total character. She was a very independent, active lady and never wanted to burden anyone, even when we all really wanted to help.

“She was friendly and always had time for people. We couldn’t go for a walk around Lincoln without her stopping countless times to talk to friends she had made whilst living there!

“Grandma lived in a little cottage called ‘The Mouse House,’ which she completely adored. She was a keen gardener and took great pride in looking after it.”

To sponsor the three girls for running the London Marathon, you can visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marathonmusketeers3 or text SEDS85 and the amount you wish to donate to 70070.

Rebecca said: “We are trying to reach out to Grandma’s many friends in Lincoln to let them know what we are doing in her memory, and ask if they will support us. She was a one-off, special kind of lady and we all miss her lots.

“One of our fondest memories of Grandma was when we took her to a pub whilst she was poorly. She loved a pint of Guinness, and she even sent us out to buy her some crisps as the pub had run out of stock!

“When she was alive, we told her that we had charity places to run the London Marathon.

She said we must be mad, but was very proud and told every visitor she had.”

St Barnabas Hospice has a whole host of challenge events coming up this year.

For more information about taking on a challenge for hospice care, call Mike Pastor on 01522 540300 or email mike.pastor@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.