Sir Edward: ‘The EA has failed to act on its promises’

Sir Edward Leigh has blasted the Environment Agency (EA) for failing to do what is expected of them in view of current flooding problems - but the authority claims it is doing everything it can to help residents affected.

Sir Edward paid a visit to a farm at Stainfield to see how one local farmer was dealing with having 1,000 acres under water

In a statement, he said: “We had major flooding over a decade ago and since then the EA has failed to act on its promises or learn any lessons. They seem to be reactive rather than pro-active. These rivers need continual monitoring to keep them clear, and the banks properly maintained.

“If the EA is incapable of this, than we might need a specific rivers authority for Lincolnshire.”

In response, a spokesman from the EA said: “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the flooding.

“We are working closely with local authorities and partners to help communities get back on their feet.

“Since the flooding began last Thursday, Environment Agency teams have worked tirelessly around the clock to protect lives, homes and businesses. More than 300 staff have been working 24/7 around the country in incident centres, and on the ground, operating pumps, putting up temporary flood barriers and helping residents.

“Our flood storage reservoirs have protected around 8,000 homes and businesses across the county.”