Sir Edward responds to concerned Rasen area residents

Sir Edward Leigh has responded to Market Rasen residents living in a pothole ridden lane near Broom Covert off Rasen’s Legsby Road.

Steve Cooper-Jones wrote to Sir Edward appealing for help in addressing the issue, as residents are fed up of complaining about the lane.

In response, Sir Edward wrote: “I am sorry to learn of the deterioration of the byway, the condition you described is unacceptable.

“I have written to chief executive Tony McArdle at Lincolnshire County Council to ask for his assistance in getting the problems addressed.”

It comes as The Mail revealed last week that Mr Cooper-Jones’ disabled wife Danielle is struggling to leave her home because negotiating a ‘pothole ridden’ lane leaves her in even more pain.

In the letter to Sir Edward, Mr Cooper-Jones says: “There are so many potholes - and often of a large size - that it is impossible to travel down the lane and avoid them.

“We already have problems with some delivery companies refusing to use the lane and it will soon get to the point where the post van will not come here either.”

Read the original story here