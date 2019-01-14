Sir Edward Leigh to back PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal

MP for Market Rasen, Sir Edward Leigh, has confirmed that he will vote in favour of Theresa May’s Brexit deal tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

Taking to Twitter, Sir Edward wrote: “I will support the Government on Tuesday in the meaningful vote.

“I think it is now inconceivable that this Parliament, and this Speaker, will allow the UK to leave on World Trade Organisation terms on March 29.

“Therefore my message to my fellow Brexit-supporting MPs is you are playing with fire if you vote down this deal in the hope of something better, and the only way to deliver Brexit is to vote for the deal this week.”

