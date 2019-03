There is still time to sign up for a free session on everyday first aid.

Organised by Market Rasen Town Council, the sessions will be run by The Red Cross next Wednesday, March 27 and again on Wednesday, April 10.

The sessions run from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the committee room of the Festival Hall.

Anyone wanting to attend a session or to find out more can call the town clerk on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .