Sigh of relief from Rasen residents

Residents living in Dog Kennel Wood are celebrating after Lincolnshire County Council have carried out pothole repairs to Broom Covert Lane.

The news has been a long time coming for residents - as back in January Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that work would be done to improve the lane, which is full of potholes.

The county council confirmed that works had been delayed due to bad weather at the start of the year.

But recent sunny spells meant workers started resurfacing Broom Covert Lane last Thursday, July 5.

Resident Steve Cooper says he is relieved that Lincolnshire County Council have finally followed through on their promise to address the condition of the pothole-ridden lane.

Mr Cooper said: “To actually have this work being done is amazing and a great relief.

“I would like to thank Lincolnshire County Council for finally seeing how important this was to us and getting the work done.”

Mr Cooper first contacted the Rasen Mail in November last year about Broom Covert Lane.

He told the Rasen Mail that his disabled wife was unable to leave their home.

At the time, Mr Cooper said: “My wife’s disability is spinal and although she is in constant pain, she has had to stop leaving the house for anything other than hospital and doctor appointments as travelling along the lane creates more pain for her.”

Speaking to the Rasen Mail on Friday, Mr Cooper said: “My wife is happy as she will be able to go out to places other than the hospital and doctors.”

Residents also contacted the Market Rasen Mail last month - after they had been kept waiting four months for road repairs.

At the time, Chrissie Chapman who travels down the lane twice a day and resident Sheila Brookes both raised concerns that the condition of the lane had got significantly worse.

Commenting on the repairs, Sheila Brookes said: “We are all absolutely delighted!

“Fingers are all crossed for a much more pleasant entry to Dog Kennel Farm and surroundings.”

Lincolnshire County Council, in partnership with the British Driving Society, the British Horse Society and other organisations established a 69-mile trail across the Lincolnshire Wolds suitable for carriage drivers, horse riders, cyclists and walkers.

The Lindsey Trail runs from the Market Rasen area to Horncastle, and leads through Dog Kennel Wood and Broom Covert Lane.

Sheila Brookes added: “It will be safe now to be used by ridden and driven horses without fear of turning over.”