Show your support for ‘one in a million’ cancer mum

A brave mum-of-three battling a rare ‘one in a million’ cancer needs your support.

Cerri Belt, from Nettleton, found out in March this year she has stage three appendix cancer, thought to affect only one in a million people.

The 37-year-old, who has children aged three, four and seven, has already been through months of chemotherapy and is soon to undergo a daunting operation in Manchester, where she will have to stay for about three weeks.

Close friends desperate to show their support for Cerri and her family, have organised a big fundraising evening at Dunn Deal Tea Rooms in Nettleton, to raise money for two charities very close to the Belts at the moment.

Friend Lynda Caine said: “She [Cerri] is fighting this awful disease with everything she’s got, but still has a very tough road ahead.

“We want to give cancer the ‘what for’ and we want to do it together.”

The event will raise money for Macmillan as well as a smaller and less well-known charity, The Osborne Trust.

Ms Caine added: “They [The Osborne Trust] do amazing work providing help and support to children whilst their parents are undergoing cancer treatment.

“Cerri from her own recent experience has found there is a real lack of support for young kids whose parents have cancer so discovering this charity has meant a lot to her.

“We want to spread the word of The Osborne Trust for all other families who would benefit from their support.”

The event is called ‘We’re DUNN with cancer’ and will take place at The Dunn Deal Tea Rooms, Nettleton tomorrow (Thursday, October 18), from 7pm onwards.

There will be 10 stalls selling a variety of gifts, a labelled clothing rail, games, a raffle with more than 40 prizes and lots of cake, plus gin and fizz.

Ms Caine said: “We would like to see as many people there as possible, male and female, to show their support not only to Cerri and family but everyone affected by cancer.

