Serving up of Xmas cheer at Nettleton lunch

Nettleton Village Hall was full of seasonal spirit as the monthly lunch club served up a festive meal.

Set up by Springs Church in September 2016, the club generally welcomes 60 diners and has a waiting list.

For the Christmas lunch, 80 people sat down to enjoy a two-course meal.

Pastor at Springs Church Kate Hills said: “We would like to thank Caistor and District Lions for their generous donation of £500, which has been used to buy food, drinks and gifts for our Christmas lunches both here in Nettleton and at North Kelsey.

“Thank you, too, to the local businesses who have donated prizes for the raffles.”

The Nettleton lunch club meets on the first Friday of the month, with the next on January 3.

The North Kelsey Club meets in the community hall on the second Wednesday.

Details: 07503 04443.

