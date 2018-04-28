Service change will provide more support in West Lindsey

Citizens Advice services in West Lindsey have merged with those in East Lindsey to create a new Citizens Advice Lindsey.

Although the teams have been working together informally to share good practice, chief executive, Jenny Barnett, said this latest move will bring an enhanced service.

She said: “Forming a new organisation will help us streamline our internal processes and allow us to concentrate resources on increasing access to our services and supporting our staff and volunteers in giving front-line advice.

“All sorts of people volunteer with us and for many different reasons, but one thing that unites them all is that they find volunteering for us challenging, rewarding and varied.”

Full advice services will be maintained from the office in Gainsborough, as well as Louth, Skegness and Mablethorpe with outreach services, including those at Binbrook, Caistor, Hemswell Cliff, Market Rasen, Welton and Wragby.

Last year, Citizens Advice West and East Lindsey helped people across both districts with issues ranging from debt, housing, benefits and employment to consumer and relationship advice.

Citizens Advice is a charity giving free, impartial and confidential advice in face-to-face sessions, as well as by a telephone helpline and web chat facility.

For information and advice by telephone call Adviceline on 03444 111 444 or for consumer issues telephone 03454 04 05 06.

For general information, contact details and opening times visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/lindsey.

To find out more about volunteering with the service see the website or call 01427 810914.