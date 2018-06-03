Sebastopol is back in business - and how!

‘It’s the best thing that has happened to this village for years’...that was the reaction of Minting residents after the long-awaited re-opening of the Sebastopol Inn last Thursday evening.

New owners Steve and Wendy Hughes are determined to put the award-winning pub back at the heart of the community.

It was standing room only on the opening night as it appeared the entire village had turned out to welcome the couple.

Steve , who is pictured above with ‘locals’ Kevin and Daniel Harris, said: “It was a fanastic first night. It was as though the entire village had turned out. Everyone was so welcoming.”