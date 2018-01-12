Seasonal shoppers in Rasen and Caistor support Rotary charities

Shoppers in Market Rasen and Caistor have again been generous over the seasonal period supporting the work of the Rotary Club.

As always, in the run up to Christmas, members of the Rotary Club of Market Rasen were out and about collecting for charity at the towns’ food stores - Tesco and Lincolnshire Co-op.

Rotarians David Herring and Joe Bowman collecting for Andys at Tesco in Market Rasen

“We have been overcome with the continued generosity of those who donated,”said Rotarian David Mason.

“Thank you to all the shoppers and to the management and staff of the stores for allowing us to collect and for making us feel so welcome.”

Tesco provided the opportunity for them to collect in their Market Rasen store.

Here the collection raised £715.60, which will be presented to Andy’s, the children’s section of St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Rotarians Hugh Nott and John Moore at Market Rasen Co-op

“This collection was a remarkable £230.50 more than the 2016 collection,” added David.

The Lincolnshire Co-op stores in Caistor and Market Rasen allowed the Rotary Club to collect once again for the well known Shelter Box appeal.

David said: “As we were collecting, the Philippines was being battered by a tropical storm which turned into a typhoon, and many lives were lost.

“Furthermore, thousands of people’s homes were washed away in the ensuing floods, causing Shelter Box to appeal for immediate funds to allow Shelter tents and kits to be sent to the devastated area.

He added: “The collection at the two stores totalled £950, again an increase on the previous year when we sent £900 to Shelter Box.

“Many thanks to all, and to the numerous Rotarians who manned the collection buckets for many hours through the collecting days.”