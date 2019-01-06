Seasonal shoot rings out

The Heneage Inn at Hainton was the venue for the Northern Shooting Show Bell Target League’s Christmas shoot.

The group was split into two teams - Reindeers and Father Christmas - and, using identical Air Arms air rifles, the object was to see who could score 20 bells in the shortest time.

Santa’s team got off to a racing start and never looked back, winning 20 to 15.

After a brief break for refreshment, play was resumed with two individual competitions - one using an antique bell target rifle.

The competition was fierce and went to a shoot off, with Neil Chapman (Heneage Inn) coming out a winner from Jonathan Burton (Market Rasen CC).

Most of the competitors are rifle shooters, so using a pistol for many of them was a new challenge, especially trying to get it through a small hole from 18 feet, but that did not reduce the competition and Gary Hopkins (Heneage Inn) won by one point from Richard Cooper (Market Rasen CC).

The league will resume in the New Year and anyone who would like to have a go can go along to one of the venues,

Email Dave Carter on dc_a@btconnect.com for more information.