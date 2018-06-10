Search still on for war heroes

A search to discover descendants of men named on a village war memorial has had some success, but three family names are yet to be traced.

As part of the recent Churches Festival, Tealby Church put on a display of information about the World war One casualties.

Village researchers also asked for relatives of the fallen to come forward and set up a dedicated email to aid the search, Heroes@Tealby.com .

And they were delighted to get in contact with seven descendants.

They were family members of Arthur and Thomas Heaton, Frederick and George West , John Edward Bagley, John Robert Mumby and David Todd.

Great excitement was also caused when one descendant arrived at the church with the Death Plaque (Dead Man’s Penny) of John Mumby.

Unfortunately, however, no descendants of three of the fallen - Harold Chambers, Horace Mervyn William Goy MM and William Johnson Ranyell - have yet been located.

Tealby Church is open every day, 9.30am to 4pm, where the information plaques and poetry are still on display.