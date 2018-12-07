Schoolchildren in the spotlight at Wragby Christmas Fayre

Crowds flocked to Wragby Town Hall recently for the Christmas Fayre.

Pupils from Wragby Primary School formed a ‘Glee Quire’ and sang carols for visitors.

Wragby W I President Margaret Kane with husband John were kept busy with a tombola stall, but they were also celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary. Picture: John Edwards. EMN-181128-114340001

Wragby WI members also had a part to play, with tasks including serving refreshments and manning a tombola stall.

The event was particularly special for WI president Margaret Kane, as she and her husband John celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Other attractions included an appearance from Father Christmas, and the 200 Club draw.

Proceeds go to Wragby Town Hall funds.