School staff in viral Carpool Karaoke video

An hilarious Carpool Karaoke style video made by staff at Wragby Primary School has gone viral with 27,000 views in a matter of days.

Staff, including headteacher Rachel Osgodby, filmed the surprise video for the children as part of their annual Wragby’s Got Talent competition.

Carpool Karaoke with Wragby Primary School staff EMN-180525-150247001

Headteacher Mrs Osgodby said: “We can’t quite believe how popular it’s been.

“From a little school in rural Lincolnshire, we didn’t expect it would go quite as wide as it has, and quite this level of reaction.

“We had an enormous amount of fun doing it.

“The thing that really made it was the reaction from the children and parents.

“They thought it was hysterical.

“There were lots of laughs and screams, it was really well received by the parents too, which has been lovely.

“It’s really given the school the feelgood factor.”

Within a couple of hours of going live on the school’s Facebook page on Thursday (May 24) the video had reached thousands of people across the UK.

The 10-minute creation - which sees staff belt out hits like 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton and Beyonce’s Single Ladies - was completely unscripted and tells the story of deputy headteacher Laura Kenyon driving to school with other members of staff.

It includes a stop at the Wragby Co-op where teacher Craig Hempstead gets out to buy his lunch and does a spot of yodeling at the checkout, in the style of America’s infamous ‘Walmart Yodeling Kid’.

The video was shot in and around Wragby over two days, at lunchtimes and after school, using a GoPro camera attached to the windscreen.

Mrs Osgodby said: “It’s important to show the children the fun side of us.

“We love our jobs, we love working with the children and have fun as a team.

“I think that comes across in the video.

“It’s a real picture of who we are as a staff team.”

The video included all members of the school community, everyone from the lunch staff to the teaching assistants and administration staff.

Staff did a live performance to Elton John music for last year’s Wragby’s Got Talent, and have previously performed full dance routines for the children.

But the Carpool Karaoke video has been the biggest hit so far.

Mrs Osgodby said: “How on earth do we top this? We’re going to have to come up with something pretty good.”