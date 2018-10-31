School minibus found burnt out after being stolen from Tealby

Staff and pupils at Tealby School are in shock today (Wednesday) after their school minibus was stolen and set on fire overnight.

The minibus was due to be used for a school trip today, but after arriving at school this morning, staff soon realised it was missing.

Lincolnshire Police have since confirmed the minibus has been found burnt out in a field.

A police spokesman said: “The minibus, which was parked and secure at the school, was stolen around the time of reporting at 11.14pm last night (Tuesday, October 30).

“Incident 68 of October 31, reported at 8.01am, refers to the school bus being found on Redbourne Road, Waddingham burnt out.”

Police confirmed no arrests had been made as yet.

Christa Haslam is co-headteacher at Tealby School.

She said: “We only got the minibus in September after the Parent Teacher Friends Association (PTFA) and pupils fundraised enough money.

“The impact has been amazing while we had the minibus.

“It is just really sad.”

