This year’s theme for Faldingworth’s School and Community Scarecrow Festival is ‘Our Peaceful Planet’.

The event will take place on June 16 and 17, and scarecrows of any shape or size fitting in with the theme are invited.

This is something that represents peace to you - a hobby, music, profession, literature, religion or anything else.

To find out more about the event, call the school on 01673 885366.