Santa set for Rasen return this Sunday

A Christmas Eve tradition, which has been running for more than 60 years, will brighten the town once more this year.

At 4pm on Sunday December 24, Father Christmas will arrive in the town’s Market Place with a gift for boys and girls aged seven and under.

The event is organised by members of the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund

Ahead of the visit, Father Christmas’s right-hand man, the Rev Cropper, sent this letter to the Rasen Mail: “I hope you have seen the splendid Christmas Tree in the Market Place? Santa’s helpers were busy installing it earlier this month in time for this year’s festivities.

“Thanks to those of you who have purchased raffle tickets or given donations to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, it is this generosity that enables Santa to come along to meet the children in the Market Place on Christmas Eve.

“Santa is looking forward to seeing all of you at the Christmas Tree in the Market Place once again, so don’t forget to ask mum and dad to bring you along at 4pm on Christmas Eve, where he will be giving presents to local children aged seven and under.

“Don’t forget to bring along a mince pie for Santa’s supper too.

“Christmas is a time for everyone to celebrate, so please come along with the family and enjoy the sight of excited children, the smells of the steam engine and the sound of the organ, all of which signify the official start of Christmas 2017.”