Staff at Market Rasen’s Co-op Travel are asking customers to help pack Santa’s Suitcase with gifts, aiming to bring

the holiday spirit to families using local food banks in the run-up to Christmas.

People are being asked to donate unwrapped presents to the appeal, with suggestions including small toys, books, puzzles, knitted items, chocolates and toiletry gift sets.

The gifts will then be donated to Lincoln Community Larder.

The campaign runs until December 14.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Travel Wayne Dennett said he hoped lots of the branches’ customers would get behind the appeal.

He said: “Local food banks are providing a valued service across our area.

“The gifts we’re collecting through the Santa’s Suitcase campaign will help those food banks give families who may be struggling something extra this festive season.”