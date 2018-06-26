Run and shoot for charities at Nettleton

An annual running and shooting day at Nettleton has raised more than £2,000 for two of the county’s life-saving charities.

Fir the ninth year, the event at Nettleton Lodge began with a 3.3-mile multi-terrain run.

The course took the 73 runners through the woods and across a stream before reaching the finish line.

And first home was Rick Harris in a course record time of 20:16.

In second was Gary Thomas (20:21) and third Nigel Plaskitt (22:02).

The first lady home was Lynne Higgins, in a time of 24:34, with Helen Shillings second (25:11) and Emma Tyson third (26:57).

Race organiser Sandy Presley thanked everyone who helped raise the £243 from entry fees towards the final total.

He continued: “I want to thank the marshals and all the sponsors, as well as Ben Jacob and all his helpers.”

The full results list for the run can be found at www.woldsvets.co.uk .

The country sports element of the day attracted a number of entries.

There was a 35-bird clay pigeon shoot, together with a dog trial.

Open class shoot winners: 1 Paul Wood 31 ex 35; 2 G Baines and Tim Wade 30 ex 35; 4 Chip Taylor 28 ex 35.

Ladies class winners: 1 Rosie Brumby 26 ex 35; 2 Angie Bartram 21 ex 35.

Dog tests: retriever - 1 Pete Appleyard with Ash, 2 J Burrows with Flight, 3 Godfrey Lowe with Otter; Spaniel - 1 A Adkins with Ken, 2 J Burrows with Maddy, 3 E Cooling with Bugler; Scurry any type - 1 Pete Appleyard with Ash, 2 Godfrey Lowe with Otter, 3 Godfrey Lowe with Anchor.

The money raised will be divided between the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and LIVES.