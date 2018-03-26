RTC closes A631 near Market Rasen

The A631 near Market Rasen was closed yesterday (Sunday, March 25) after a motorcyclist suffered a serious head injury in a collision.

Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene at West Rasen.

A spokesman from Magpas said: “At 1.51pm yesterday (Sunday) Magpas doctor Rosie Dwyer and paramedic Ollie Robinson arrived in Market Rasen.

“They had been called to a man who was involved in a motorcycle incident.

“The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 40s) who had sustained a serious head injury.

“They placed the man into a medically induced coma at the scene to protect his injuries (providing him with A&E level care) before airlifting him to Hull Royal Infirmary.

“The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

The spokesman added the East Midlands Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

The road was closed for two hours.

