Royal wedding at Market Rasen Preschool

Children at Market Rasen Preschool celebrated the royal wedding at St Thomas’s Church, where two of their children played the bride and groom.

Parents went along to watch and enjoy a confetti walk on the way out.

Market Rasen Preschool Royal Wedding EMN-180519-083209001

All the children dressed in wedding attire and walked down the aisle to a Bruno Mars song they have all been learning, ‘Marry You’.

Back at the preschool, everyone enjoyed a wedding party, including a tiered wedding cake, and later on this was followed by afternoon tea with the children, parents and carers.

Preschool manager Hayley Jacklin said: “We had such a fantastic day.

“A very special thank you goes to Steve and Claire at the church for making this possible.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-180519-085130001