Row over ‘lack of action’ on Rasen dangerous street

A worried resident calling for action on a ‘dangerous’ street in Market Rasen has hit out at the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership’s ‘lack’ of work.

The Rasen Mail last week reported how large vehicles mounting the path to pass through Dear Street had left residents terrified someone would be killed.

The street is narrow, with lots of parked cars, and residents believe something needs to be done before there is a fatal accident.

In comments to last week’s Mail, the LRSP said: “Bus companies will have carried out a risk assessment for that route, if hauliers use that route they would do similar assessments if it is local and used regularly.

“If the size of vehicle is an issue, I suggest they approach Highways for a weight restriction to be applied.”

But these comments have left Dear Street resident Ray Ogg furious.

He said: “[Do they] live in cloud cuckoo land.

“I’m dying to know how many firms [they consider] to have done risk assessments concerning their vehicles travelling through Dear Street.

“I can tell [them] now - nil.

“As the safety partnership perhaps [they] should make a suggestion to the council for a weight restriction, not pass it back to the residents.

“Perhaps [they] should also discuss with the police the health and safety risk of driving on pavements.

“Comments are easy, but action seems to be somewhat lacking.”

Responding to these comments, LRSP spokesman John Siddle said: “He needs to speak to the right people - we’re not the right people

“The information given was with the best intent.

“The question the public always ask is, ‘does someone have to be killed before something is done?’.

“The answer to that is ‘no’ but we are led by data - casualty data.

“Work has to centre around where the casualties are occurring.”

A Dear Street resident told the Mail: “It’s terrifying walking down there, it’s so dangerous.”