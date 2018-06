Members of WIs across the Lincolnshire North Federation , together with partners and friends, chose Caistor as the venue for a guided walk last week.

Led by Don Morgan (left) they took the Roman route around the town.

The walk is one of many offered by Don and his team of walk leaders, which can be booked through Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, from where the routes start and finish.

For more information call the centre on 01472 851605