Roadworks may disrupt journey through Lincoln

Commuters from the Market Rasen and Wragby area may be affected by major new roadworks, scheduled to start in Lincoln next month

As part of the project, longer lanes will be created along Outer Circle Road on the approach to Wragby Road.

In addition, the Wragby Road carriageway between Wolsey Way and Outer Circle Road will be widened to accommodate four lanes - two westbound and two eastbound.

The £2m improvement scheme, which will ease congestion in the area by increasing capacity and improving traffic flow, is expected to last for six months.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “The Outer Circle Road, Wragby Road and Wolsey Way junctions are currently one of the most congested junction areas in Lincoln.”

Other improvements include full carriageway reconstruction on Wragby Road, Outer Circle Road, Outer Circle Drive and Wolsey Way, along with construction of an additional eastbound lane on Wragby Road past Wolsey Way.

Coun Davies said: “The benefits of the scheme will be seen almost immediately after the works are finished, but even more so once the Lincoln Eastern Bypass is complete during winter 2019.”

Addressing concerns from commuters, Coun Davies added: “We realise that this is a major route for residents and commuters, so when work starts, we will closely monitor progress to ensure that the contractor remains on programme and carries the improvements out in a sensible and productive manner.

“This is to ensure that the road network continues to run as smoothly as possible throughout the project.

“However, there will inevitably be disruption once work starts, so we ask those affected to bear with us and remain patient.”