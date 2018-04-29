Roadtrip heads to Risby

The Risby Lincoln Longwool Flock will feature in a forthcoming edition of the BBC’s popular Antiques Road Trip.

Antiques expert and regular on the early evening show, Philip Serrell is pictured above with flock owner Louise Fairburn during filming at the weekend near Market Rasen.

“It was a fun afternoon,” said Louise.

The programme sees antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction, with snippets along the way on the area they are travelling to.

The episode featuring the Risby Flock will air in the autumn.