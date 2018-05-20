Roads closed for Rasen run

Church Street, Waterloo Street and Walesby Road will be affected by a period of closure - 9.30am to 11am - today (Sunday, May 20) as the Rasen 5k takes place.

The event, sponsored by town estate agents Lovelles, will start from Church Street at 10am.

The Market Place will act as the race village, where race numbers and timing chips can be collected on the day from 8.30am.

The first male and female finishers will each receive a £25 meal voucher, which has been donated by the Advocate Arms, as well as a £25 voucher donated by Lincolnshire Runner.

There is still time to enter the race, at £13 affiliated and £15 unaffiliated, by visiting therealeventscompany.co.uk .

Entries can also be made on the day for £20.

The event will also be aiming to raise money for the mayor’s charities - Air Ambulance and Flights for Life.