River levels remain high in Rasen area

Dog Lily decided against going for a swim while visiting Willingham Woods - one of the area's affected. Picture: Helen Robinson. EMN-191029-093204001
Dog Lily decided against going for a swim while visiting Willingham Woods - one of the area's affected. Picture: Helen Robinson. EMN-191029-093204001

The Environment Agency (EA) has urged residents to be aware of flood warnings in their area after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

According to the EA, around 20mm of rain fell in Market Rasen on  Saturday, and on going to press  yesterday (Tuesday) a flood alert was still in place for the River Rase and Upper  Ancholme.

In a statement on  Monday, the EA stressed that water levels in the River Rase are expected to remain fairly high over the next few days.

A spokesman said: “We currently have one flood alert in force for some areas of  Market Rasen, following heavy and persistent rain.

“It’s expected to be drier over the next few days but rivers will continue to remain high as they respond to past rainfall.

“Things may change over the next few days – especially as forecasts for later in the week and over the weekend become clearer.

“We’d urge people to be aware of their flood risk and sign up to receive warnings via Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or GOV.UK.

“We are aware of some instances of surface water  flooding (North Street).

The Government’s flood warning information  service added: “Heavy  rainfall on Saturday has  resulted in high levels on the River Rase and Upper Ancholme.

“River levels continue to fall, however there is still a lot of standing water on fields and it may take another day for  levels to drop back down.

“We are monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weeds

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

The weekend also proved busy for Market Rasen  firefighters who were called to assist at a flooding incident.  According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, the crew were dispatched to St Edith’s Gate in Grimoldby on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesman added: “They attended at 10.22am on Sunday, and attended at 03.33 on Monday.

“They pumped water from the area as a relief crew for the Louth crew.”