Ring the Bell at Market Rasen Cricket and Football Club

This Monday, November 19, will see the club hosting a new event - bell target shooting.

The night will start at 7.30pm and cost £2, with equipment provided.

The evening is open to all regardless of age or ability.

Bell target is a sport that dates back to 1906 and was first shot in the midlands in pubs and working man’s clubs.

There is a four-inch steel plate with a three-eights of an inch hole in the middle and a bell behind the plate.

This is hung at shoulder height and the shooter stands 18-feet away, then has five shots to get the pellet through the hole to ring the bell,

Equipment is provided courtesy of Air Arms or you can take along your own .177 air rifle or pistol.

Go along and have ago at Rase Park off Gallamore Lane, Market Rasen.