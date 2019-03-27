Richard takes the reins at Rasen Probus

Market Rasen & District Probus Club held their regular monthly lunch meeting at Market Rasen Golf Club.

As it was also the annual general meeting, retiring president Ian Johnson (pictured right above) handed over the chain of office to incoming president Richard Lewis.

Ian chose the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance as one of his charities and £250 will be winging its way to them as a donation from the club.

The other was Harbour Place, a charity that supports homeless and vulnerable people, which will also receive a donation of £250.