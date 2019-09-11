Data courtesy of crashmap.co.uk

REVEALED: 15 Lincolnshire accident blackspots for fatal and serious road collisions

Here we list 15 of the worst accidents ‘blackspots’ on Lincolnshire’s roads for fatal or serious traffic collisions.

With Lincolnshire’s roads being the second deadliest in the UK - we have compiled a list of those areas where the most serious road traffic collisions (RTCs) have been reported in recent years. The details come from crashmap.co.uk and cover recorded RTCs which resulted in fatalities or serious injuries over a five year period from 2014 to 2018. The data featured here does not include all the additional RTCs classed as ‘slight’ for injury levels. Crashmap.co.uk uses data published by the Department of Transport which is based on records submitted by the Police. The figures for 2019 are yet to be released. The area coming out worst is the A17 junctions to the B1397 Spalding Road near Sutterton - which saw 11 vehicles involved in fatal or serious RTCs in just four years (see main photo, above).

1. A1104 at Saleby, Alford

There have been 2 fatal RTCs and one serious RTC recorded here in the last 5 years. Image: Google maps.
2. A158 Hagworthingham

There have been 2 fatal RTCs and 1 serious RTC reported on this road between Horncastle and Spilsby in the past five years. Image: Google maps.
3. A16 at North Thoresby

There have been 5 serious RTCs on this road in North Thoresby, near Louth, in the past five years - 3 of which occurred at this junction to the High Street. Image: Google maps.
4. A17 between Heckington and East Heckington

There have been 9 serious RTCs on this stretch of road in the past five years alone. Image: Google maps.
