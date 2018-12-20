Residents demonstrate against Biscathorpe oil drill plans

Local residents demonstrated at a well site in Biscathorpe as part of an ongoing campaign against plans to drill for oil near the village.

More than 30 campaigners took to land off the B1225 High Street to protest against the drilling proposal this past week.

The 'peaceful picnic' held in Biscathorpe in the autumn.

Egdon Resources were given a drilling extension at the site by Lincolnshire County Council back in May.

Now, campaigners have raised concerns over how the site could affect an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The group included teachers, mothers with children, local farm workers, as well as artists and lecturers.

Fiona McKenna, one of the protesters, said residents were raising awareness of the effect the site could have on the local area.

“We really must leave fossil fuels in the ground where they belong if we have any hope of tackling climate breakdown before it really is too late,” she said.

“We do not believe that it is an option to be ignorant to facts and science or to choose short term gain over the long term survival of future generations on our planet.”

Campaigners also took to Biscathorpe Park back in October and led a ‘peaceful picnic’ against the drill plans.

It comes as Egdon Resources secured a three-year extension to continue drilling at the site.

Frack-free Lincolnshire campaigner Elizabeth Williams said she was ‘appalled’ at the decision by the county council to approve the proposal.

Since then, further approval has been given to Egdon to increase security at the site.

It comes as the company secured a further extension for a site in North Kelsey.

The firm is also taking North Lincolnshire Council’s decision to reject a bid to drill in Wressle to appeal next year.

Egdon said its proposal to the council “comprehensively addressed” any concerns raised by councillors.

The company has added that their work will not involve the process of hydraulic ‘fracking’ for shale gas, stating that this area of Lincolnshire “does not have the specific rock-formation types that contain shale gas”.