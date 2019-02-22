Replacing Rasen park’s fire-damaged equipment in excess of £1,000

Taxpayers in Market Rasen may have to shell out more than £1,000 to replace play park equipment that was damaged by vandals.

A furious resident told Market Rasen Town Council’s January meeting youths had set fire to bins and a roundabout at Mill Road Playing Field over the Christmas holiday period.

Market Rasen's Mill Road play area EMN-190114-150235001

The resident said the bins had been left damaged and part of the roundabout had melted.

And now town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith has told town councillors at the authority’s February meeting she has been quoted a figure of £920, plus VAT to replace the damaged equipment.

She added: “I’ve been in communication with the police regarding the damage at Mill Road.”

Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews told the meeting: “It’s [£920, plus VAT] a lot of money.

“It’s good news that CCTV has now been installed at Mill Road Playing Field.”

CCTV cameras were finally installed at Mill Road playground in mid-January - after months of waiting.

The park now has CCTV cameras, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cameras were installed by West Lindsey District Council in conjunction with Market Rasen Town Council.

Cameras are monitored from WLDC’s control room, where staff are fully vetted.

If an incident does take place, images are recorded and shared with police.

West Lindsey District Council communities manager Grant White said: “We have been aware of a number of incidents taking place in this locality, including anti-social behaviour and criminal damage, which is why we have installed cameras.”

The resident who told the town council about the park fire damage, said the parents of those responsible should be made to pay for the repairs.

She said: “Money has to come out to pay for repairs. I do believe the child or the parent should be responsible.”

The town clerk said the council would look to claw back ‘financial compensation’ from the perpetrators.