Repair plan for Brigg road

Work is set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, on the A1084 Caistor to Brigg road at Bigby.

Potholes are being patched so the road surface can be dressed.

The work will be taking place between the junction with the B1434 and the junction with the C260 Kettleby Lane.

During the project, which will see potholes repaired so the road can be dressed, traffic will be diverted along the A1084, A18, A1173 and A1084 and vice versa.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “We’re planning to surface dress this road in future, which will greatly extend its life.

“However, before we do that, we need to repair failing sections of the carriageway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and would encourage motorists to allow additional time for their journeys or find an alternative route.”

The work is expected to take two days to complete, subject to the weather conditions.

Access to businesses will be maintained from the westbound end of the closure.

