Remembrance Day 2018: Councils to light a beacon at Caistor in honour of fallen heroes

Caistor Town Council and West Lindsey District Council will remember the millions who died or were injured in the First World War.

Together, they will light a beacon to symbolise the ‘light of peace’, as part of ‘Battle’s Over’, an international commemoration, marking 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Buglers at more than one thousand locations, from all around the world, will sound the Last Post at 6.55pm.

This will be followed by the beacons being lit at 7pm.

The Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Pat Mewis, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

Everyone is invited to attend the commemoration, at The Rock Foundation in Caistor’s Grimsby Road, from 6.45pm on November 11.

The Mayor of Caistor Town Council, Coun Alan Somerscales, said: “It is fitting that on the 100 anniversary of the end of the First World War, we commemorate those who lost their lives and celebrate the peace.

“The war impacted on so many communities like Caistor, whose volunteers formed the 10 & 11 (Pals) Lincolnshire Regiments”.

‘Battle’s Over – A Nation’s Tribute’ has been devised and planned by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek (LVO OBE OPR).

Events will be held throughout the United Kingdom,Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and at locations overseas, including Australia, Bermuda, France, the United States and Germany.

He has organised major royal celebrations and international events for more than 36 years and has been working on Battle’s Over for more than four years.

Bruno said: “It’s wonderful to see the event being embraced by so many organisations and communities in this country and around the world.

“The centenary of the end of the Great War is an opportunity to acknowledge the enormous sacrifice made the millions of men and women who died or were wounded, as well as those who worked tirelessly at home in our fields and factories.

“It has been a privilege to work on this project with the support of so many amazing organisations said Peek.”