Remembrance Day 2018: Armistice 100 service and events in Market Rasen

As the country prepares to mark the centenary of the end of World War One, Market Rasen Parish Church has been adorned with poppies.

Both outside and inside, thousands of poppies have been created to honour those who died serving their country.

Earlier this week saw a service of dedication ahead of Sunday’s Remembrance Day events.

The Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding their Service of Remembrance at the church on Sunday, November 11.

The service starts at 9.30am and everyone is welcome to attend.

Following the service, the Remembrance Parade will line up in the market place.

As always, the parade will be led by Market Rasen Band, who this year will be supported by the East Yorkshire Motor Services Band.

The parade will head to the cenotaph in Chapel Street, where wreaths will be laid.

As a result of the parade, a number of roads will be closed for a short period whilst the Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial is going on.

The closures will be in effect from 10.35am and roads will reopen after the service, or when it is safe to do so.

The roads affected are: Market Place, George Street, Queen Street, Union Street, Chapel Street, Linwood Road and Oxford Street.

As part of Market Rasen’s Remembrance events, a number of displays have been put on in the town.

The library has three new booklets available on the town in 1918 and on the ‘Airmen of Rasen’, together with a display on the men from Rasen who died in 1918.

Rasen Hub has two display windows - one on airmen and the other on Armistice Day and the town’s war memorial.

The Heroes of the Airfield exhibition in the Old Police Station and Courthouse will have an additional opening this Sunday, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.