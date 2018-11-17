Remembrance at Rothwell reunites family

A village Remembrance Service has brought together two ladies with a shared ancestor.

Angela Johnson from Newark and Christine Clark from Grimsby are both great-nieces of Private David Clark, one of six local men commemorated on the war memorial at Rothwell.

Remembrance at Rothwell EMN-181113-080359001

At this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the village war memorial, the women met face to face for the first time.

Angela said: “We had made contact through Facebook, but had never met until now.”

Angela laid a wreath at the memorial and Angela a cross as part of the Act of Remembrance, which was led by Canon Judy McMann, and attended by more than 40 people.

Pte Clark was part of the 7th Battalion Lincolnshire Regiment and was killed in action on Flanders Field on July 1, 1916.

David Clark EMN-181113-080346001

He is buried at Gordon Dump Cemetery in France.

Angela said: “He was one of four brothers and we believe the others all served too.

“I know my grandfather served at Passchendaele; he survived, and is now buried in this churchyard.

“We don’t know about the other brothers, and are having trouble finding out, but we will keep trying.”

In preparation for this year’s Remembrance Day, the war memorial underwent some restoration.

The work was possible thanks to a grant of £270 from the War Memorials Trust Grants Scheme, supported by the First World War Memorials Programme and other voluntary contributions from supporters.

Canon McMann said: “Rothwell St Mary’s Church seeks to serve the people of the village in times of joy or sadness and welcomes allcomers.

“Remembering those who have gone before is a way of marrying the present and the past as we look to the future with hope and goodwill.”

Frances Moreton, Director of the War Memorials Trust, said: “The centenary of World War I is a wonderful opportunity for local communities to protect and conserve their war memorials.”

For more information visit www.warmemorials.org