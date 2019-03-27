Red Box is primary project for MRAG

Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) is taking part in a national campaign to help end period poverty.

MRAG is supporting the Red Box Project, which aims to ensure no young person misses school because they have their period.

In his Spring Statement, Philip Hammond announced in a commitment to funding menstrual products in secondary schools and colleges .

However, co-ordinator for the LN8 area, MRAG member Julie Lambie says this action doesn’t go far enough.

“There are many girls who start their periods at primary school.

“Many schools are not prepared and don’t have products available. Teachers have even had to dash out to purchase items.

Julie continued: “We really want to push for primary schools as they won’t receive any funding.

“In short, MRAG will be taking donations of sanitary products to then freely distribute to our schools in the LN8 area.”

Julie has been delighted with the initial response and already has some schools on board, as well as a number of collection points at local businesses.

She said: “As a group, we are very excited about this project

“Tesco Market Rasen, McColl’s Newsagents and Town and County Kiddies Nursery are all donation points.

“Middle Rasen, Tealby and, most recently, Wragby primary Schools have all signed up.

Items for donations include sanitary pads, tampons and panty liners; suitable dark school underwear/knickers for various ages, from 8 to 16yrs years and sizes 8 to 20; black opaque tights for teenagers and school tights for primary school (age 8 to 11) children in black, grey, navy or red.

Julie added: “There are families who struggle to feed their families each week, let alone have the worry of sanitary products.

“Poverty can strike any family and hopefully we can help.”

For more, see the Red Box Project Market Rasen & LN8 Areas Facebook page.