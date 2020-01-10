Recycled trees will enrich the Rasen area

Help protect the environment in Market Rasen for current and future generations by recycling your real Christmas tree.

This is the message from Market Rasen Town Council and the Rotary Club of Market Rasen.

On Sunday, January 12, residents can bring their trees and any festive greenery to the Market Square for recycling.

The service will operate between 10am and 2pm.

Mulch/compost from the trees will then be used in local parks and woodland areas.

If you are unable to transport your tree, a collection service is also available by calling 07506 188570.