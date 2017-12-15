Record-number of people helped by Lincolnshire charity

First responder charity LIVES recorded its busiest month ever in November, with 1,972 people in Lincolnshire being helped by a volunteer responder during the four week period.

Each day, nearly 66 people needed a responder to help with 999 medical emergencies ranging from falls to serious road traffic collisions, chest pains to cardiac arrest.

LIVES which is based in Horncastle, has also seen an increase in the number of more serious incidents it attends, with its volunteer doctors, nurses and paramedics bringing the hospital to the roadside, performing life-saving procedures regardless location, day or night.

All LIVES responders are volunteers responding to medical emergencies in their own community.

This means they are able to get there fast to deliver that immediate care before handing over to the ambulance service.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said “We’re incredibly proud and grateful to our fantastic volunteers who give up so much time to be there for their neighbours in time of greatest need whatever time of day and the weather.

“We’re on target for a record year and that is amazing that we can help so many people in Lincolnshire but equally puts a greater pressure on our charity to raise more funds to keep our responders on the road.”

Each year LIVES has to raise about one million pounds from public donations to keep its responders on the road.

LIVES is on track for helping 21,000 people in Lincolnshire this year, that equates to around £50 per person helped.

LIVES announced it’s busiest period as part of Local Charities Day today (Friday, December 15), a national day set up to help highlight and promote support for local charities, such as LIVES.

If you are able to support LIVES, visit www.lives.org.uk