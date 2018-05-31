Recognition for time-givers during volunteer week event at Caistor

Volunteers at Caistor Arts and Heritage will be thanked for their contribution at a Volunteer Awareness Day taking place on Friday, June 8 to mark Volunteers’ Week, June 1 to 7.

The free drop-in event will take place from 10am to 2pm .

People who are new to volunteering are invited to a ‘let’s talk about volunteering’ session, which runs from 10am to noon.

Christine Brewster, the centre’s Volunteer Coordinator said: “In the last seven years our volunteers have become the driving force behind the Centre and have achieved much more than was originally thought possible.

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre exists to enrich the community of Caistor and surrounding area with experiences of heritage, art, culture and knowledge in a welcoming and encouraging environment.

Christine added: “The operation and development of the Centre, the Charity and its activities, events and hospitality rely considerably on the support of volunteers at all levels.

“We have 70 volunteers who support our café, library, admin/marketing, maintenance, sales, fundraising, art and heritage.”

Go along to the June 8 event to meet representatives from Caistor Civic Society, Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, Acis and Carers First to find out more about their volunteering opportunities.

Voluntary Centre Services exists in West Lindsey to help individuals access their ideal volunteering opportunity.

Area Coordinator Heather Arnatt said: “We supported new volunteers to contribute over 4,800 hours of volunteering in West Lindsey in 2017/18, providing essential support within community organisations. It is important that this enormous commitment of time is recognised”.