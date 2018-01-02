Rasen woman meets Peter Andre at annual awards

A woman who helps Market Rasen women to lose weight is even more ‘motivated’ for 2018 after meeting famous singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Sarah Scott, who manages the Slimming World groups in Rasen, met the celebrity hunk at the annual Slimming World Awards.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members in Market Rasen,” she said.

“Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent Rasen at the Slimming World Awards.”

Ms Scott added: “Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Rasen to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Sarah at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Sarah who run and manage the groups are very special.”